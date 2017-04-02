Live Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League: Sergio Aguero puts Manchester City ahead 2-1 at half time

Live Arsenal vs Manchester City: Arsenal’s misery doesn’t seem to end any time soon. (Source: Reuters) Live Arsenal vs Manchester City: Arsenal’s misery doesn’t seem to end any time soon. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal host Manchester City in what will now be one of the most important matches in the season for the Gunners. Seven points and two places separate the two sides in the Premier League table and Arsenal, with a game in hand on City, can close that gap with a win, however unlikely that may seem.

Manchester City may be able to play Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Pablo Zabaleta despite all three suffering injuries on international duty. Arsenal will be missing Petr Cech in goal as the Czech is yet to recover from a knock he received during their 3-1 humbling by West Bromwich Albion.

Live Football Score, Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League

HALF TIME: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City as the first 45 minutes comes to an end. City looked almost offended the way they dashed forward as soon as play resumed following Walcott’s equaliser. Arsenal’s defence has been their undoing in this match but that doesn’t mean that they don’t stand a chance at all as City themselves are pretty leaky in the back. We might see a few more goals in this one.

41st minute: GOAL!! Sergio Aguero puts City back in the lead. And City come back straight away. Arsenal’s shoddy defending costing them once again as they leave Aguero unmarked in the box and he punishes them for it.

39th minute: GOAL!! Theo Walcott equalises in the 39th minute. After sustained pressure, Arsenal finally reap the benefits. Walcott was on side and clear on goal and despite Clichy trying to block him, puts it in coolly.

36th minute: Arsenal get two free kicks either side of the box. Both come to nothing. City counter and wrestle a corner. Silva swings it in and Stones meets it with the head but puts it wide.

2057 hrs IST: A penalty appeal from Arsenal turned down by the referee. Some quick passes from the home side put Sanchez in space inside the box but the ball was taken away from his feet expertly by Otamendi.

2054 hrs IST: Nacho Monreal unleashes one from a fair distance outside the box that is deflected outside for a corner that comes to nothing. A period of good football from Arsenal but they may need much more than that to get anything out of this match.

2049 hrs IST: The first real chance that for Arsenal. The home side keep the pressure on City and it comes to Mesut Ozil who has his back to goal inside the box. He wheels around but the shot is devoid of any power and Caballero collects without any trouble.

2044 hrs IST: Arenal get a free kick in midlfield. Walcott swings it in but City clear it. 15 minutes have gone and the home side have been unable to make any credible threat on the City goal.

2038 hrs IST: Arsenal would have been two down had it not been for the post first and then David Ospina. It is telling that he has been Arsenal’s best player in recent matches despite the number of goals they have conceded. De Bruyne the man who hit the post, Silva’s shot saved by the Arsenal keeper.

2032 hrs IST: GOAL!! Leroy Sane (4′) Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City. A cool finish from Sane after he receives the ball cleared from deep inside the City half and runs over the nonexistent Arsenal defence to put his side ahead early.

2029 hrs IST: As one would have expected, Fernandinho is playing defensive midfield. What was unexpected is that Jesus Navas is playing at full back in his place. Navas’ inexperience at the back characterised by his tackle on Danny Welbeck that gave Arsenal a freekick.

2022 hrs IST: Arsene Wenger had compared retirement to death and categorically stated that he won’t be hanging up his boots at the end of the year. By no means does that mean that he would continue as Arsenal manager (he is yet to sign a contract extension and the current one ends this year) but it was certainly something that a section of Arsenal fans holding ‘Wenger Out’ banners did not want to hear. That section is growing bigger with each passing game and, at the moment, few teams in the Premier League are facing winds as turbulent as those blowing over the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City have got their own set of worries but it seems that those won’t be reflected on the pitch as Sterlingm, De Bruyne and Zabaleta all make it into the starting line up.

2006 hrs IST: Here’s how the two teams line up:

Manchester City: Caballero, Clichy, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Silva (c), Sterling, Navas, Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Yaya Toure

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Alexis, Welbeck

Subs: Martinez, Gibbs, Gabriel, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Giroud

