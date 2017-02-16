Real Madrid vs Napoli, Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, live football score, UEFA Champions League: Teams announced for second round of fixtures in Champions League

Live Champions League round of 16, Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, Real Madrid vs Napoli: Arsene Wenger will be hoping to get something out of the Allianz Arena tonight. (Source: Reuters) Live Champions League round of 16, Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, Real Madrid vs Napoli: Arsene Wenger will be hoping to get something out of the Allianz Arena tonight. (Source: Reuters)

The second round of matches in the UEFA Champions League features Bayern Munich against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena and Real Madrid hosting Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu. Earlier, Benfica had managed to hold Borrusia Dortmund at Lisbon to win their first leg 1-0. But the highlight of the night was what happened at Paris.

Paris St. Germain had probably the greatest night in the club’s history when they hammered Barcelona 4-0 at the Parc de Princeis. It was a surprisingly lackluster showing from the Catalan giants who came up against an imperious PSG side and couldn’t manage a single away goal. Angel di Maria scored twice while Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani put PSG on their way to the quarter finals. Di Maria’s former team mates at Madrid will be hoping that they won’t be meeting a similar fate as their fellow Spanish giants did.

0036 hrs IST: Arsene Wenger has stuck with Ospina in goal despite the presence of Petr Cech. The Frenchman says that he has made the decison on the basis of Ospina’s performance so far in the Champions League. But the big news certainly is the inclusion of Mesut Ozil, given his patchy form in the Premier League lately.

0021 hrs IST: TEAM NEWS

ARSENAL XI: Ospina, Mustafi, Koscielny, Bellerin, Gibbs, Xhaka, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Iwobi, Alexis Sanchez

Bayern XI: Neuer, Lahm, Hummels, Martínez, Alaba, Xabi Alonso, Vidal, Robben, Thiago, Costa, Lewandowski.

Real XI: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, Rodríguez, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modrić

Napoli XI: Reina, Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

0013 hrs IST: The Champions League is a tournament that can always spring up surprises and it didn’t dissapoint us yesterday. Barcelona were not exactly expected to thrash PSG but anybody who has been following football would never have expected what the home side did to Lionel Messi and co.

Their arch rivals Real Madrid have a an advantage in the fact that they are playing at home. But they are facing Napoli who may be well off pace in the Serie A title race but come on the back of an 18-game unbeaten run.

These worries may not be on the minds of Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich when they host Arsenal. The Gunners have suffered from patchy form in the last few weeks and are yet to get the better of Bayern Munich in their recent meetings in the Champions League.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd