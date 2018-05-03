Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • List of Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards recommendations by national sports federations

List of Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards recommendations by national sports federations

A number of athletes have been recommended for Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand Awards after India's successful stint at Commonwealth Games 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 3, 2018 7:10:53 pm
Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra have been recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards.
Related News

It was a good year for India in international sports after a successful stint at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast where the country won 66 medals including 26 gold, the third highest haul for India in the history of the tournament. India finished the 2018 Commonwealth Games third with 26 gold medals, 20 silver ones and 20 bronze medals. Now comes the time to honour the athletes for their hardwork and success.

Various sports bodies in India have submitted their nominations for the prestigious sports awards in the country – Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Dhyan Chand Award. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is the highest sporting honour for an Indian athlete. Arjuna Awards are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India to recognise outstanding achievement in sports. Dronacharya Award is a sports coaching honour while Dhyan Chand honour is awarded to those with lifetime achievement in sports.

Here is the list of Khel Ratna, Arjuna  Awards, Dronacharya Award recommendations for the year 2018:

Khel Ratna
Virat Kohli – Cricket
Neeraj Chopra – Athletics

Arjuna Award
Manpreet Singh – Hockey
Dharamvir Singh – Hockey
Savita – Hockey
Manika Batra – Table Tennis
Harmeet Desai – Table Tennis
Shikhar Dhawan – Cricket
Smriti Mandhana – Cricket
Neeraj Chopra – Athletics
Annu Rani – Athletics
Seema Antil – Athletics
Gaurav Gill – Motor Sports
N Sikki Reddy – Badminton
Shahzar Rizvi – Shooting
Shreyasi Singh – Shooting
Pooja Ghatkar – Shooting
Ankur Mittal – Shooting
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting
Sanjita Chanu – Weightlifting
Venkat Rahul Ragala – Weightlifting
Ritu Phogat – Wrestling
Jyoti – Wrestling
Pawan Kumar – Wrestling
Vinod Omprakash – Wrestling
Sumit – Wrestling
Gaurav Bidhuri – Boxing
Sonia Lather – Boxing
Rohan Bopanna – Tennis
Yuki Bhambri – Tennis
Jeje Lalpekhlua -Football
Gurpreet Singh – Football

Dronacharya Award

Coach BS Chauhan – Hockey
P.T. Usha – Athletics
Sanjay Garnaik – Athletics
G Sudhakar Reddy – Badminton
Vijay Sharma – Weightlifting
Shiv Singh -Boxing
Bhaskar Bhatt -Boxing
Sandhya Gurung – Boxing

Dhyan Chand

Bobby Aloysis – Athletics
Kuldeep Singh Bhullar – Athletics
Jata Shankar – Athletics
Sunil Gavaskar- Cricket
T.P. Ouseph – Athletics

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 33 : 03 May, 2018
Kolkata Knight Riders
VS
Chennai Super Kings
  • 1 min ago

    Suresh Raina gone

    Suresh Raina departs for 31 runs from 26 balls. Kuldeep Yadav strikes and Mitchell Johnson takes…

  • 2 mins ago

    Rayudu back as Orange Cap holder

    Ambati Rayudu, the new CSK batsman in, is back as the Orange Cap holder. Goes…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
At every match in the Commonwealth Games, we should have been leading 3-0 at quarter-time 