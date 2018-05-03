List of Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards recommendations by national sports federations

Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra have been recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards. Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra have been recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards.

It was a good year for India in international sports after a successful stint at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast where the country won 66 medals including 26 gold, the third highest haul for India in the history of the tournament. India finished the 2018 Commonwealth Games third with 26 gold medals, 20 silver ones and 20 bronze medals. Now comes the time to honour the athletes for their hardwork and success.

Various sports bodies in India have submitted their nominations for the prestigious sports awards in the country – Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Dhyan Chand Award. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is the highest sporting honour for an Indian athlete. Arjuna Awards are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India to recognise outstanding achievement in sports. Dronacharya Award is a sports coaching honour while Dhyan Chand honour is awarded to those with lifetime achievement in sports.

Here is the list of Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Award recommendations for the year 2018:

Khel Ratna

Virat Kohli – Cricket

Neeraj Chopra – Athletics

Arjuna Award

Manpreet Singh – Hockey

Dharamvir Singh – Hockey

Savita – Hockey

Manika Batra – Table Tennis

Harmeet Desai – Table Tennis

Shikhar Dhawan – Cricket

Smriti Mandhana – Cricket



Annu Rani – Athletics

Seema Antil – Athletics

Gaurav Gill – Motor Sports

N Sikki Reddy – Badminton

Shahzar Rizvi – Shooting

Shreyasi Singh – Shooting

Pooja Ghatkar – Shooting

Ankur Mittal – Shooting

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting

Sanjita Chanu – Weightlifting

Venkat Rahul Ragala – Weightlifting

Ritu Phogat – Wrestling

Jyoti – Wrestling

Pawan Kumar – Wrestling

Vinod Omprakash – Wrestling

Sumit – Wrestling

Gaurav Bidhuri – Boxing

Sonia Lather – Boxing

Rohan Bopanna – Tennis

Yuki Bhambri – Tennis

Jeje Lalpekhlua -Football

Gurpreet Singh – Football

Dronacharya Award

Coach BS Chauhan – Hockey

P.T. Usha – Athletics

Sanjay Garnaik – Athletics

G Sudhakar Reddy – Badminton

Vijay Sharma – Weightlifting

Shiv Singh -Boxing

Bhaskar Bhatt -Boxing

Sandhya Gurung – Boxing

Dhyan Chand

Bobby Aloysis – Athletics

Kuldeep Singh Bhullar – Athletics

Jata Shankar – Athletics

Sunil Gavaskar- Cricket

T.P. Ouseph – Athletics

