List of Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards recommendations by national sports federations

It was a good year for India in international sports after a successful stint at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast where the country won 66 medals including 26 gold, the third highest haul for India in the history of the tournament. India finished the 2018 Commonwealth Games third with 26 gold medals, 20 silver ones and 20 bronze medals. Now comes the time to honour the athletes for their hardwork and success.
Various sports bodies in India have submitted their nominations for the prestigious sports awards in the country – Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Dhyan Chand Award. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is the highest sporting honour for an Indian athlete. Arjuna Awards are given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India to recognise outstanding achievement in sports. Dronacharya Award is a sports coaching honour while Dhyan Chand honour is awarded to those with lifetime achievement in sports.
Here is the list of Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Award recommendations for the year 2018:
Khel Ratna
Virat Kohli – Cricket
Neeraj Chopra – Athletics
Arjuna Award
Manpreet Singh – Hockey
Dharamvir Singh – Hockey
Savita – Hockey
Manika Batra – Table Tennis
Harmeet Desai – Table Tennis
Shikhar Dhawan – Cricket
Smriti Mandhana – Cricket
Neeraj Chopra – Athletics
Annu Rani – Athletics
Seema Antil – Athletics
Gaurav Gill – Motor Sports
N Sikki Reddy – Badminton
Shahzar Rizvi – Shooting
Shreyasi Singh – Shooting
Pooja Ghatkar – Shooting
Ankur Mittal – Shooting
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting
Sanjita Chanu – Weightlifting
Venkat Rahul Ragala – Weightlifting
Ritu Phogat – Wrestling
Jyoti – Wrestling
Pawan Kumar – Wrestling
Vinod Omprakash – Wrestling
Sumit – Wrestling
Gaurav Bidhuri – Boxing
Sonia Lather – Boxing
Rohan Bopanna – Tennis
Yuki Bhambri – Tennis
Jeje Lalpekhlua -Football
Gurpreet Singh – Football
Dronacharya Award
Coach BS Chauhan – Hockey
P.T. Usha – Athletics
Sanjay Garnaik – Athletics
G Sudhakar Reddy – Badminton
Vijay Sharma – Weightlifting
Shiv Singh -Boxing
Bhaskar Bhatt -Boxing
Sandhya Gurung – Boxing
Dhyan Chand
Bobby Aloysis – Athletics
Kuldeep Singh Bhullar – Athletics
Jata Shankar – Athletics
Sunil Gavaskar- Cricket
T.P. Ouseph – Athletics
