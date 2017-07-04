Lionel Messi’s wedding dance with his bride will surely make your day, watch video

Lionel Messi with his bride Antonella Roccuzzo. (Source: Instagram) Lionel Messi with his bride Antonella Roccuzzo. (Source: Instagram)

Lionel Messi’s feet bring magic again, this time on the dance floor as he sways with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo at their wedding in Rosario on Friday.

Barcelona star Messi married his childhoood sweetheart Roccuzzo in a lavish ceremony that was tagged as Latin America’s ‘wedding of the decade’ as football stars from Argentina and Barcelona graced the wedding including Gerard Pique, Neymar, Cesc Fabregas among others.

The Argentina captain uploaded a video on his Instagram account, unleashing his dancing skills with his bride, c cheered on by the other guests. The caption of the video in Spanish can be roughly translated as “If she goes up, too .. pulling steps.”

The five-times Ballon d’Or winner has 29 trophies at Barcelona, including eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. His bride Roccuzzo also shared their wedding dance video on Instagram with the caption ‘With the best dancer’.

Pique and Shakira were also seen dancing and enjoying themselves at the wedding.

🎥 Shakira and Pique dancing at Messi and Antonela’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/kK9Gcb9Xdd — fcb family (@fcbfamilia) 3 July 2017

The ceremony was performed under a strong 450-member security presence. Besides football players – both current and former – the wedding was attended by Alejandro Echevarria, former Barcelona director and player liaison Pepe Costa.

Other players to attend the weddding were Jose Manuel Pinto, Xavi Hernandez, Cesc Fabregas, Carles Puyol, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Samuel Umtiti, Paco Alcacer, Ivan Rakitic, Arda Turan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd