Lionel Messi to miss Singapore friendly as wedding approaches

Football legend Lionel Messi is set to miss the Singapore friendly for Argentina next week as he gets ready to marry his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo later this month.

Messi’s Argentine hometown is meanwhile preparing to host celebrities from around the world for Latin America’s ‘wedding of the decade’.

The star studded wedding, expected to be attended by Messi’s teammates Neymar, Luis Suarez, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi Hernandez among others, is to take place on June 30, a week after the Argentinian captain’s 30th birthday. Around 600 people are predicted to attend the gala wedding.

However, Gerard Pique is in doubt of attending the wedding of the Barcelona great. If reports are to be believed, Pique ended his relationship with Roccuzzo’s very close friend Nuria Tomas which did not go down well with Messi’s girlfriend, who has still not forgiven him.

According to rumours, Pique and his current girlfriend Shakira did not receive invites to the wedding. The singer however denied the rumours saying, “If I can go to her wedding, we will go, because Gerard and Leo have been friends since they were little,”

There is a lot of mystery around the wedding with cathedral denying reports that the two will have a religious marriage ceremony. Popular Argentine singer Karina, also the wife of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, will be singing at the wedding, according to local reports.

The couple has announced that as wedding gifts, donations to the Leo Messi Foundation, a children’s charity foundation, will be appreciated.

