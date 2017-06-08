Lionel Messi’s best goals, stunning skills and more; watch videos

Lionel Messi joined Barcelona in 2004 and since then his loyalty has proved to be a massive advantage for the club. (Source: AP) Lionel Messi joined Barcelona in 2004 and since then his loyalty has proved to be a massive advantage for the club. (Source: AP)

When football fans talk about the world’s best player on earth, there is only one name on everyone’s mind, Lionel Messi. Messi has crossed all the limits that are required for a footballer to prove himself on a big stage. Messi has an inborn talent which allows him to score goals effortlessly against any team or club in the world.

Messi joined Barcelona in 2004 and since then his loyalty has proved to be a massive advantage for the club, winning titles after titles every year and celebrating success on a frequent basis. He has played total 382 matches for Barcelona and has scored at a blistering rate with 349 goals for the club. Messi has produced some outrageous performances with his magical dribbling skills and his ability to get past 5-6 players at once. Here we look at top-25 best goals of Lionel Messi.

Messi has won eight La-Liga titles with Barcelona in his club career and four UEFA Champions League titles. Barcelona always had a formidable team with the likes off Andres Iniesta, Xavi providing a great platform for Messi to show his best and convert as many chances as possible into goals. After the arrival of Luis Suarez and Brazilian star Neymar, Messi’s goal scoring rate has increased and made him more effective in terms of creating chances. Although Messi has not been effective while playing for his National side, Argentina, scoring only 58 goals in 117 matches.

Messi has also grabbed five Ballon d’Or awards and also holds the record for getting four consecutive Ballon d’Or from 2009 to 2012. Messi’s terrific pace and his ability to take individual dribbling sprints makes him the most effective player in the Barcelona side. Messi at his pace is the best and specially during counterattacks, creating tension in the opposition’s half. Here we look at 10 magical goals by Messi.

Messi with his current performance will continue to flourish with many more years to play for his childhood club. The rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and his hunger to score more and win more trophies at the club will keep him going for the upcoming seasons and he will hope to find some form when playing for Argentina and look to grab some trophies for his national side as well.

