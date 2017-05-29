Lionel Messi wins fourth Golden Shoe, ties record with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi was the top scorer with 37 goals this season. (Source: Reuters) Lionel Messi was the top scorer with 37 goals this season. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi won the European Golden Shoe for a record equalling fourth time on Sunday having scored 37 goals this season in the Spanish league. He drew level with Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo with the fourth honour.

The award goes every season to the leading goal scorer from every top division national league in Europe. The Argentinian striker, standing on 74 points, pipped Bas Dost of Sporting Lisbon by six points. Dost, who ended the season with 34 goals, had scored a hattrick in his last game against Chaves.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund was third on the table with 31 goals in the Bundesliga.

Golden Shoe table

Lionel Messi, Barcelona, 74 points

Bas Dost, Sporting Lisbon, 68

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund, 62

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, 60

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, 58

Edin Dzeko, AS Roma, 58

Luis Suarez, Barcelona, 58

Dries Mertens, Napoli, 56

Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain, 52.5

Andrea Belotti, Torino, 52

Romelu Lukaku, Everton, 50

Anthony Modeste, Cologne, 50

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid, 50

Messi helped Barcelona win their third Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Alaves with his opening goal. However, rivals Real Madrid left Barcelona behind in the league title race by three points to clinch their first title in five years.

He scored twice against Eibar to seal the league season with a win, ensuring that manager Luis Enrique gets a happy farewell.

In other achievements, Messi has been honoured with five Ballon d’Or awards so far, five La Liga Best Player awards, and both a FIFA World Cup Golden Ball and Player of the Year title.

