Lionel Messi turns 30, relive some of the magician’s best goals and assists

Lionel Messi always produce scintillating performances with his unstoppable dribbling skills and his ability to get past 5-6 players.

Barcelona and Argentina footballer Lionel Messi turned 30 on Saturday. We celebrate the Argentine’s birthday by shedding some light on his remarkable career with club Barcelona. He joined Barcelona in 2004 and has produced countless match-winning performances.

Messi carries that magical touch which allows him to score goals, effortlessly against any opposition. He has played total 382 matches for Barcelona, scoring 349 goals. Here we look at the best goals of Lionel Messi.

Messi has won eight La-Liga titles with Barcelona in his club career and four UEFA Champions League titles. Messi’s teammates– Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Luis Suarez, Neymar have always provided him a great support on crucial stages and allowed him to show his best on the field. Messi’s terrific pace and his ability to take individual dribbling sprints makes him more effective. Specially, after the arrival of Luis Suarez and Brazilian star Neymar, Messi’s goal scoring rate and assists have increased, making him more effective in terms of creating chances and score ruthlessly.

Achievements and glories have always played a major role in Messi’s life, he has grabbed five Ballon d’Or awards till date and also holds the record for getting four consecutive Ballon d’Or from 2009 to 2012. Messi at his pace, performs the best and mainly during counterattacks, creating tension in the opposition’s half. With his tremendous consistency and hunger for more goals he will continue to flourish at his best in the upcoming years for his club and hopefully for his National side as well.

