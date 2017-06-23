Latest News
Lionel Messi tax fraud case: Prosecutors would swap prison for fine, claims report

Spain's state prosecutor would accept substituting a fine of 255,000 euros ($285,116) for the 21-month prison sentence handed down by a Barcelona court to football player Lionel Messi for tax fraud, Barcelona newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Friday.

By: Reuters | Madrid | Published:June 23, 2017 2:11 pm
Lionel Messi, Tax fraud case, Indian Express Lione Messi and his father Jorge were found guilty by a Catalan court last July on three counts of tax fraud. (Source: AP)
Messi and his father Jorge were found guilty by a Catalan court last July on three counts of tax fraud between 2007 and 2009 to the tune of 4.1 million euros on image rights and were also fined 2 million euros.

Spain’s Supreme Court rejected in May an appeal by the Barcelona football star and stood by a Catalan regional court’s 21-month prison sentence.

The state prosecutor was not immediately available to comment on Friday.

