Lionel Messi ‘super happy’ after birth of third son

Lionel Messi is now a father to three sons. (Source: Messi Instagram) Lionel Messi is now a father to three sons. (Source: Messi Instagram)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi welcomed the birth of his third son ‘Ciro’ saying that he and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo are ‘super’ happy. The Argentina captain announced the safe arrival of the latest addition to his family.

On his official Instagram account, Messi posted a picture of his new-born holding his hand and wrote, “Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything went perfect. Mom and he are very well. We are super happy.”

The Argentine and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo announced last October they were expecting a third child. The two are parents to sons Thiago, 5, and Mateo, 2.

La Liga top scorer Messi is set to miss the fixture at Malaga, owing to the birth of his third son. This is the first time this season that the 30-year old has not been included in the matchday squad for a league game. He has started 26 of Barca’s 27 games, while he came off the bench against Espanyol on Feb. 4.

Barca lead the Liga standings on 69 points with 11 games remaining, enjoying an eight-point lead over nearest challengers Atletico Madrid. They host Premier League club Chelsea on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 match.

