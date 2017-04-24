Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi silences Bernabeu with his ‘bloody’ goals

Lionel Messi scored a brace to help Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2. (Source: AP) Lionel Messi scored a brace to help Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2. (Source: AP)

Scoring twice against Real Madrid in a thrilling El Clasico on Sunday, Lionel Messi showcased Man of the Match performance to reach 500 goals with Barcelona and help the club win by 3-2.

The Argentinian did not let Casemiro and James Rodriguez celebrate their goals for long. After Casemiro gave Real the lead in the 28th minute, Messi made sure they go into the half-time break only after levelling the match. It took him five minutes and a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the 33rd minute. This was his first goal at the Bernabeu since 2014.

The 10-men Real tried everything to stop the star Barca player from taking the game away from them. He was left bloodied in the mouth after Marcelo’s elbow caught him in the mouth. He lay on the ground with a tissue pressed to his mouth. Real captain Sergio Ramos earned a straight red card after he fouled Messi.

He however braved it all, ran around with a bloody mouth and stole the game away from home side by silencing Santiago Bernabeu after scoring the winning goal in the 92nd minute. The two teams were level at 2-2, after a goal from substitute James Rodriguez. Messi’s sensational winning goal came after a brilliant run by Sergi Roberto.

“Messi is the best player in history, he is incredibly decisive at all times and I have seen a lot of football, it is a great pleasure for all Cules that he is one of us,” coach Luis Enrique said.

He has now scored 23 goals against Real. Both Barcelona and Real stand level at 75 points on the La Liga table, the latter however with a game in hand.

