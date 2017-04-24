Lionel Messi scores twice as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in thrilling El Clasico

Latest News
Lionel Messi's last minute goal sealed a win for Barcelona in a thriller against Real Madrid.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 24, 2017 4:06 am
el clasico, lionel messi, messi, barcelona, barcelona vs real madrid, real madrid vs barcelona, real vs barca, la liga, la liga news, football news, sports news, indian express Lionel Messi twice as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to move top of the La Liga standings. (Source: Reuters)

Lionel Messi’s second goal of the night and his 500th for club sealed a thrilling win for Barcelona over Real Madrid. In a match in which fortunes kept shifting between the two sides, Messi scored in the 94th minute, the last minute of the match, to put Barcelona 3-2 ahead of their rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu. This victory means that Barcelona are now above Real Madrid at the top of the table due to their superior goal difference. Real still have a game in hand.

Barcelona started without Neymar due to uncertainty over his suspension. Real Madrid opened the scoring through Casemiro but Messi managed to put back in the favour of the visitors before the end of the first half. In the second half, Ivan Rakitic put Barcelona ahead with a brilliant curling effort. Towards the 77th minute, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was sent off for a rash challenge on Messi. But Real managed to keep threatening the Barcelona defence. Cristiano Ronaldo made a nuisance of himself throughout the match but lacked the finishing touch.

James Rodriguez then put Real back on level terms in 85th minute after which, the home side kept the pressure on the visiting defence. At the end of the third minute of stoppage time, Sergi Roberto made a piercing run to the Real Madrid box. He passed it to Andre Gomes who put in the path of Jordi Alba. Alba cut it to Messi who made space for himself before scoring the winning goal.

Lionel Messi’s goal is the 500th time he has scored in a Barcelona shirt. He is the all-time highest goalscorer for the club.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 3:46 am
