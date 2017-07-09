Lionel Messi receives surprise visit from Luis Suarez on family vacation

Lionel Messi with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and Luis Suarez with partner Sofia Balbi. (Source: Twitter) Lionel Messi with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and Luis Suarez with partner Sofia Balbi. (Source: Twitter)

Lionel Messi, who got married to his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo last week, received a surprise visit from Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez on Saturday as the newly-wed couple were enjoying their honeymoon in the Caribbean.

The 30-year old Argentina captain was on holiday with his wife and two sons, Thiago and Mateo, enjoying the sun, the sand and the sea in Antigua when the Uruguayan footballer decided to pay them a visit with his partner Sofia Balbi and two kids Delfina and Benjamin.

Messi posted a picture of the two families on his official Instagram account with the caption ‘Surprise visit’. Even Suarez uploaded a picture of the two couples enjoying the sea on his Twitter account. He wrote, “Thank you for the visit. We had a great one.”

Gracias por la visita 😜😜😜 pasamos genial 🍍🍍🍍 Thank you for the visit 😜😜😜 we had a great one 🍍🍍🍍 pic.twitter.com/YPBMzOhfiF — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) 8 July 2017

The four have been spotted in each other’s company multiple times in the past.

Messi married Roccuzzo on June 30 in what was being termed as Latin America’s ‘Wedding of the decade’, with more than 350 guests at the occassion. It was later reported that the star striker had donated the leftover food and drinks from the wedding to charity.

Right after the wedding, Messi signed a new deal with Barcelona, extending his contract with the Spanish club till 2021. The week proved even better for him when his tax prison sentence was reduced to fine.

