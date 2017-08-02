Lionel Messi posts heartfelt farewell to Neymar

After the news of Neymar leaving the club, his teammate Lionel Messi posted a heartfelt ‘goodbye’ video. (Source: AP) After the news of Neymar leaving the club, his teammate Lionel Messi posted a heartfelt ‘goodbye’ video. (Source: AP)

Barcelona’s Neymar is on the verge of finalising a move to French side Paris Saint-Germain with reports saying he bid goodbye to his teammates at the Sporting City in Barcelona. Neymar joined Barca in 2013, scoring 105 goals in his 186 appearance.

After the news of Neymar leaving the club, his teammate Lionel Messi and part of the famed and feared ‘MSN’ (including Luis Suarez) posted a heartfelt ‘goodbye’ video, with a slideshow of pictures, on his Instagram account. The video includes pictures of their glorious times at the club, their La Liga and Champions League victory celebrations and other memories.

In the video, Messi wrote in Spanish, “Fue un placer enorme haber compartido todos estos años con vos, amigo @neymarjr. Te deseo mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa de tu vida. Nos vemos Tkm.” (It was a great pleasure to have shared all these years with you, friend @neymarjr. I wish you good luck in this new stage of your life.)

According to the reports in the Spanish media, PSG are planning to activate the €222 million release clause in Neymar’s contract to make him the most expensive player in football history.

Earlier Barcelona had announced via an official statement that the manager Ernesto Valverde has allowed Neymar to miss training on Wednesday. The club later confirmed that Neymar had already informed them of his intentions to leave the club and so he would not be training with them for the foreseeable future. In its statement Barcelona said, “Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club’s offices.”

