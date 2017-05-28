Lionel Messi is an extra terrestrial in every sense, says Luis Enrique after Copa del Rey victory

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal during Saturday’s final against Alaves. (Source: AP) Lionel Messi scored the opening goal during Saturday’s final against Alaves. (Source: AP)

Luis Enrique was all praise for Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi after they clinched the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, his last match as Barca manager.

In what was the third successive Cup victory for Enrique with the Spanish giants, Messi scored the first goal to give his side a lead, against Alaves to win the final 3-1.

Calling the Argentinian ‘extra terrestrial’, Enrique said, “Messi is an extra terrestrial in every sense and I’m very fortunate that I was able to enjoy the best, or one of the best, versions of him.”

The Spanish manager said that even though Messi is at his best, there is still a lot more to come from him. “Without a doubt he’s the number one and to be that you have to control every aspect and be very strong physically. He takes perfect care of himself, and there’s still a lot more to come from Messi,” Enrique said as he lifted his ninth trophy for the Vicente Calderon club.

Enrique had announced his decision to leave the club back in March and he said on Saturday that he still sticks to his decision as the job of a manager has endless demands.

“I’m happy about the decision I made a few months ago, it has worked out perfectly for me and the team. This job has endless demands and after a while it takes its toll on you. But I don’t feel sad, especially when I see we won nine out of 13 trophies,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd