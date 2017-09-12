Lionel Messi gets wife’s lips inked on torso, see pic

Lionel Messi got inked this summer. (Source: Instagram) Lionel Messi got inked this summer. (Source: Instagram)

Lionel Messi has added another tattoo to his already heavily inked body, but this one seems to have received the most reactions ever, thanks to its placement. The Barcelona forward got his wife Antonella Rocuzzo’s lips inked just above his groin during the summer break.

The Argentinian showed his tattoo off in a Facebook post after Barcelona’s 5-0 win against Espanyol. He wrote in the post, “Good win in the Barcelona derby.” The tattoo, however, became a social media troll as the Ballon D’Or winner got criticised for the placement and the ‘weirdness’ of the tattoo.

Messi got married to his childhood sweetheart Antonella in his Argentinian hometown of Rozario, Argentina this July. The marriage, dubbed as “wedding of the century” was attended by Neymar, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Jose Manuel Pinto, Xavi Hernandez, Cesc Fabregas, Carles Puyol, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Samuel Umtiti, Paco Alcacer, Ivan Rakitic, Arda Turan.

The couple have two sons – 4-year-old Thiago and 1-year-old Mateo.

Barcelona currently stands at the top of the La Liga with nine points at the end of three matches in the season so far.

