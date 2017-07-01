Lionel Messi gets married in Argentinian hometown; watch inside videos

Lionel Messi poses with wife Antonella Roccuzzo after their wedding ceremony in Rosario, Argentina. (Source: Reuters) Lionel Messi poses with wife Antonella Roccuzzo after their wedding ceremony in Rosario, Argentina. (Source: Reuters)

Lionel Messi got married to his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in his Argentinian hometown of Rozario, Argentina. The marriage, dubbed as “wedding of the century” was attended by 260 guests including some of the best footballers in the world. However, none of the FC Barcelona directors, the club he has represented since moving to Spain at 13, and the managerial staff were present for the ceremony. The ceremony though was kept an intimate affair with the couple getting hitched in their hometown of Rosario with the ceremony presided to by Messi’s friends and colleagues from his time at Grandoli and Newell followed by teammates from Barcelona and Argentinian national team.

The ceremony performed under a strong 450-member security presence to keep out lurkers and curious onlookers in a small town largely known for its agricultural work. Besides football players – current and former alike – the wedding was attended by Alejandro Echevarria, former Barcelona director and a key factor in bringing Messi to Spain, and player liaison Pepe Costa.

One of the most important members at the wedding was Gerard Pique, alongside his partner Shakira, who is Messi’s current Barcelona teammate and the duo have come up together in Barcelona’s youth ranks. Other players to celebrate ‘La Pulga’s marriage to Roccuzzo, 29, were Jose Manuel Pinto, Xavi Hernandez, Cesc Fabregas, Carles Puyol, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Samuel Umtiti, Paco Alcacer, Ivan Rakitic, Arda Turan. Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta excused himself from attending due to personal reasons (birth of his daughter Siena).

Omg first video from the ceremony. Congratulations Leo and Anto on getting married.. pic.twitter.com/fa8ZFxYhL5 — Messi World (@MessiWorId) June 30, 2017

Video: Messi and Antonella pose to the media as they get married #LaBodaDeMessi [via @FCBW_A7] pic.twitter.com/C8yCd3NMck — Barcastuff (@barcastuff__) July 1, 2017

The ceremony was covered by 150 accredited journalists and 400 uncredited journalists but the wedding ceremony and after-party were a closed affair.

