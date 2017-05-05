Lionel Messi’s four-match FIFA ban overturned

Lionel Messi had already served one game ban from his initial four match ban. (Source: AP File) Lionel Messi had already served one game ban from his initial four match ban. (Source: AP File)

Lionel Messi’s appeal for match bans and a fine has been overturned by FIFA Appeal Committee after the appeal lodged by the Argentinian Football Association (AFA), on behalf of the player. The Barcelona player was handed a four match ban and fined 10,000 Swiss Francs for insulting an assistant referee.

Messi had already served one match ban from the four and that means he can return for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers. The judgement came hours before Argentina faced Bolivia and ended up losing 2-0.

Argentina’s next World Cup qualifier sees them playing Uruguay on August 31. Things look bleak for the 1978 and 1986 World Cup winners in their quest to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia. They’re fifth in the 10-team South America group with four games left to play. The 2014 World Cup runner-up is in line to advance to a November playoff against a team from Oceania, likely to be New Zealand.

FIFA’s statement on the subject said, “…the evidence available was not sufficient to establish to the appropriate standard, i.e. to the comfortable satisfaction of the members of the Appeal Committee, that art. 77 a) of the FDC, according to which the Disciplinary Committee is responsible for sanctioning serious infringements which have escaped the match officials’ attention, could be applied.”

