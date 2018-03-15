Lionel Messi creates record, scores 100th goal in Champions League

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring goal against Chelsea. (REUTERS) Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring goal against Chelsea. (REUTERS)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi proved his mettle once again in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg fixture against Chelsea at the Nou Camp on Wednesday. The Argentinian scored his fastest goal in the Champions League by putting one behind the back of the net just after two minutes and eight seconds of play. The goal from a narrow angle gave Barca a 1-0 lead early on in the match. If that was not all, he also reached his 100 goals in the competition by adding one another in the 64th minute with a thunderous low strike that once again went into the goal between Chelsea’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ legs.

He becomes only the second player to achieve the feat with his rival Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo being the first one. While Ronaldo’s tally stands at 117 goals in 148 games in the tournament, Messi has achieved 100 goals in 123 matches. Behind the two greats, is former Real Madrid star Raul with 71 goals in 142 matches in the Champions League with Manchester United’s Rudd van Nistlerooy (56 goals in 73 matches) and Madrid’s Karim Benzema (53 goals in 100 matches) capping off the top 5 goal scorers in the tournament.

The Argentinian scored twice and assisted Ousmane Dembélé for the third as Barca went on to romp the Premier League side by 3-0 to advance into the quarterfinals of the tournament. The ‘magical’ Messi was his penultimate best against the Antonio Conte’s side as he broke two records within 90 minutes of football.

Barca went on to defeat Chelsea by 4-1 on aggregate as The Blues became the third English side after Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United to bow out of the European competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd