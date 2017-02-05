Lionel Messi collects another record as Barcelona sink Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi moved ahead of Ronald Koeman as Barcelona’s top scorer with 27 goals from free-kicks in all competitions. (Source: Reuters) Lionel Messi moved ahead of Ronald Koeman as Barcelona’s top scorer with 27 goals from free-kicks in all competitions. (Source: Reuters)

La Liga champions Barcelona stayed on the heels of leaders Real Madrid by coasting to a 3-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday as Lionel Messi became the club’s top scorer from free-kicks.

Paco Alcacer scored his first league goal since joining from Valencia last year by turning in a pass from Neymar in the 18th minute while Messi whipped in an angled strike in the 40th, his 27th goal from a free-kick for Barca.

Aleix Vidal scored the most impressive goal of the game by finishing off an audacious solo run in the 67th minute.

Barca stayed second in the standings, moving one point behind Real Madrid having played two games more. The leaders are due to visit Celta Vigo on Sunday although the game is in danger of being postponed due to extreme weather conditions.

Third-placed Sevilla visit Las Palmas on Sunday and Atletico Madrid host Leganes later on Saturday.

Luis Enrique made six changes to the team that beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Wednesday’s King’s Cup semi-final first leg, resting top scorer Luis Suarez, and it looked a risky move as Athletic made a bold start.

Raul Garcia struck the post early on, after Inaki Williams dispossessed Vidal, while Williams headed just beyond the post not long after as Barca again lacked control without injured midfielders Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta.

But they took the lead when Neymar cut inside from the left and held off four opponents to serve the ball up for Alcacer to finally score a league goal for Barca in his 11th appearance.

Athletic continued to cause problems but the Catalans doubled their advantage before the break when Messi smashed the ball from the right-hand side of the area straight past Athletic goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.

The goal moved him ahead of Ronald Koeman as the club’s top set-piece specialist with 27 goals from free-kicks in all competitions.

Early in the second half, Barca midfielder Rafinha was forced off with a bleeding head after colliding with his goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while Pique was taken off with a suspected hamstring strain.

Messi was also substituted in the 64th minute but the Argentine maestro was soon all smiles as he watched Vidal race towards goal on the counter, flicking the ball over a defender before arrowing the ball into the far corner for the third.

“Athletic are always difficult opponents and, although at times we were imprecise, it’s been a very positive day for us,” Barca coach Luis Enrique told reporters.

“If we want to win all three competitions this season we have to use the whole squad, and today the players who play less often showed their worth.”