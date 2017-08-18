Latest news

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo express grief after Barcelona attack

As per latest reports, 13 people have lost their lives with more than 50 others being injured in what is being deemed as the deadliest attack in Spain in a decade.

Lionel Messi expressed his grief on social media regarding the brutal attack in Barcelona.
In a shocking incident that took place in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas, a white van smashed into a crowd full of tourists and locals on Thursday. As per latest reports, 13 people have lost their lives with more than 50 others being injured in what is being deemed as the deadliest attack in Spain in a decade.

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi was among the host of football stars who expressed his grief on social media, regarding the brutal attack in Barcelona. In a message on Instagram, he wrote, “I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to totally rejecting any act of violence.”

The Argentine added, “We are not going to give up, there are many more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence.”

Real Madrid star striker, Cristiano Ronaldo also expressed his sadness and tweeted,”Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona. All the support and solidarity (to) the family and friends of the victims.”

Apart from these two, other sports stars also expressed their emotions including Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who tweeted,”No to terrorism. No to the dictatorship of fear. Stop terrorism.” The former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas wrote on Twitter saying,”What sadness, all my solidarity with the victims and their families. A lot of strength Barcelona.”

Tennis star, World No.2, Rafael Nadal was also left in shock regarding the incident, and Tweeted,”All my support for the families affected and the city.”

