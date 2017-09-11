Lincoln City fan wears bra to make a point about security

Lincoln City Simon Chanter. (Source: Twitter) Lincoln City Simon Chanter. (Source: Twitter)

Lincoln City fan Simon ‘Sid’ Chanter decided to discard his jersey and scarf and chose to wear a bra instead to a match against Stevenage to show solidarity for Grimsby female fans, who were allegedly asked to show their bras to stewards during security searches at Stevenage.

Chanter, thus, decided to wear the biggest bra he could find. He was reported by BBC as saying, “I asked one steward if he wanted to check my bra and he just looked at me. The only thing they asked is that I take my hat off so they could look under it.”

“After that story about Grimsby fans having their bras checked at Stevenage, you not only think that males stewards should only check male fans and females check females, but why would you need to check a woman’s bra? After a few Lincoln fans said they were getting bras to wear, I thought I’d better buy myself one,” he added.

What a day imps sidarmy pic.twitter.com/TRYPbKC860 — Simon Chanter (@sidtheimp) 10 September 2017

After Lincoln beat Stevenage 2-1, Chanter said, “With the atmosphere in the ground you don’t feel the cold after a while. At one point in the second half, I was celebrating that much I didn’t even realise I had a bra on and thought I was in my bare skin.”

Hoping that it helps with another cause in the future, Chanter said, “Well, I do fundraising for Cancer Research and might do a sponsored wearing of the bra for another match or might even consider doing it over a month. Maybe it can help with another cause.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd