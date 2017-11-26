Lille’s week goes from bad to worse with 3-0 loss against Montpellier

Lille suspended coach Marcelo Bielsa on Wednesday. (Source: File) Lille suspended coach Marcelo Bielsa on Wednesday. (Source: File)

Lille’s week went from bad to worse as the relegation-threatened team lost at Montpellier 3-0 in the French league on Saturday. Lille suspended coach Marcelo Bielsa on Wednesday following poor results and hired a four-man coaching team to provisionally take charge.

However, Lille slipped to its second successive 3-0 defeat and remained two points from safety. The visitors failed to clear the ball and Paul Lasne found Jerome Roussillon, who gave Montpellier an early lead.

Roussillon turned provider to set up Giovanni Sio for the second in the 26th minute and the Ivory Coast forward took his turn five minutes later, racing down the left before rolling across for Casimir Ninga to slot home. Montpellier moved up to seventh.

FALSE RECOVERY

On-loan Sunderland midfielder Wahbi Khazri scored twice to help Rennes beat 10-man Nantes 2-1. Nantes recovered from being a goal and a player down before Khazri’s late winner in the Brittany derby.

Rennes moved into eighth place, four points above the drop zone. Nantes remained fifth. After a scoreless first half, Yoann Gourcuff was challenged by Nantes defender Koffi Djidji just inside the area but the ball came to Khazri and the Tunisia midfielder carved out some space before firing into the far bottom corner.

Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois was booked for dissent and he was shown a second yellow card and sent off five minutes later in the 57th following a needless tackle on Khazri.

However, Nantes leveled in the 73rd when Mexer fouled Adrien Thomasson in the area and Emiliano Sala powerfully converted the resulting spot kick.

It looked as if Nantes would secure a point but with two minutes remaining Benjamin Andre picked out Khazri in the area and he fired into the bottom left corner.

ATONEMENT

Ivan Santini made up for his penalty miss in last week’s draw against Nice by helping Caen beat Bordeaux 1-0. Santini scored the only goal in the first half, heading Ronny Rodelin’s cross into the opposite corner.

Alexandre Mendy thought he equalized when he headed in Nicolas De Preville’s cross in stoppage time but it was ruled out for offside.

Caen moved up to sixth. Bordeaux was 13th, three points off the relegation zone.

OTHER MATCHES

Dijon beat fellow struggler Toulouse 3-1 for its fourth win in five matches. Dijon moved to 12th, four points off the relegation zone. Toulouse, which missed a penalty, was two points further back.

Amiens remained level on points with Dijon after winning at bottom club Metz 2-0. Troyes beat Angers 3-0.

