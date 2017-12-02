Ligue 1: Wesley Said’s late strike hands Dijon 3-2 win against Bordeaux

With Wesley Said providing the late winner, Dijon stunned Ligue 1 mid-table rival Bordeaux in an entertaining 3-2 victory on Friday lit up by a long-distance wonder strike from Bordeaux’s 20-year-old Brazilian winger Malcom.

The win lifted Dijon past Bordeaux to 10th place in the table, with 21 points.

Bordeaux’s fifth consecutive away defeat saw it drop one spot to 11th, stuck on 20 points.

An opportunistic goal from winger Jonathan Cafu put Bordeaux ahead in the 13th minute. Romain Amalfitano kicked away a ball that appeared to have crossed the line, without referee Benoit Bastien awarding a goal, but the waiting Cafu slotted home past the far post for his second league goal of the season.

Cedric Yambere pulled Dijon level in the 34th, heading home Xeka’s penetrating corner kick.

But Malcom struck back two minutes later, shaking off his marker as he cut in off the right wing and launching a left-footed missile of a shot from 35 yards that rocketed past diving Dijon `keeper Baptiste Reynet. Malcom now has seven goals in 16 league matches this season.

The Brazilian also drew an acrobatic save from Reynet in the 39th with a ferociously struck free kick.

A strong second half from Dijon saw forward Benjamin Jeannot level the score at 2-2 in the 52nd minute, with Said providing the assist with a pinpoint cross from the left.

Said then struck the winner four minutes from time, meeting Xeka’s pass to coolly slot the ball home.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain plays Saturday, away at Strasbourg in the afternoon match.

