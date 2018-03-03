Ligue 1: Rony Lopes scores winner for Monaco over Bordeaux; Nice also win

Rony Lopes gave Monaco the win with a goal in the 69th minute. (Source: Reuters) Rony Lopes gave Monaco the win with a goal in the 69th minute. (Source: Reuters)

Rony Lopes scored the winner midway through the second half as second-place Monaco beat Bordeaux 2-1 in the French league on Friday. The attacking midfielder is emerging as a replacement for Bernardo Silva, who was arguably Monaco’s best player when it won the league and reached the Champions League semifinals last season. Silva’s scintillating form earned him a big-money move to runaway English Premier League leader Manchester City.

Lopes was on City’s books in 2014 but made only a handful of appearances. He was loaned to Monaco and then to Lille, before joining Monaco on a permanent basis. He confidently swept the ball home from right of the penalty area in the 69th minute for his eighth league goal.

“I’m happy to have helped the team,” Lopes said. “We keep fighting until the end.”

The fleet-footed and skillful Lopes has an extra incentive to keep his form going, as he is eyeing a place in Portugal’s World Cup squad. He has one international cap.

“That’s a dream for me, but I know it’s difficult,” he said. “I can do it and if I get there I’ll be very proud.”

Midfielder Valentin Vada’s powerful shot from near the penalty spot put Bordeaux ahead in the 32nd minute.

Forward Stevan Jovetic equalized on the stroke of halftime, slotting into the bottom corner after running onto midfielder Thomas Lemar’s pass for his sixth goal in 12 league games.

Monaco is 11 points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain, and five points ahead of third-place Marseille.

LATE WINNER

Midfielder Wylan Cyprien volleyed a late winner into the roof of the net as Nice beat struggling Lille 2-1.

Cyprien timed his run perfectly to the back post to thump home tricky winger Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross from the right in the 80th.

Mario Balotelli’s header put Nice ahead in the fifth minute – his 14th league goal of the season – but he missed two good chances in the second half.

Nice moved up to seventh place while Lille languishes in 19th.

PSG rest Cavani, Mbappe for Champions League

With one eye on Real Madrid next week, Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery left out forwards Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani for the trip to Troyes in the French league on Saturday.

Mbappe cut his ankle on Wednesday in the French Cup quarterfinal win against Marseille and Emery is not risking him ahead of playing Real Madrid on Tuesday in the last 16 of the Champions League. PSG trails 3-1 from the first leg in Madrid.

Emery is also resting Cavani, the team top-scorer with 32.

However, he has included striker Timothy Weah – the son of Liberia President George Weah – who could make his PSG debut.

PSG will line up against 18th-placed Troyes without its three best forwards.

Neymar faces a season-ending spell on the sidelines, and will have surgery on a broken toe in his right foot. He could be out for up to three months, right up to the World Cup in Russia.

PSG has failed to go beyond the quarterfinals of the Champions League since Qatari owners QSI took over the club nearly seven years ago. PSG went out in the last 16 to Barcelona last year, losing the return leg 6-1 after winning 4-0 at home in a hugely embarrassing loss for Emery.

Emery is under big pressure to make amends this season and even more so considering his tactical choices against Madrid in the first leg. PSG conceded two late goals having taken the lead, and looked in control before the late collapse.

Also with Madrid in mind, Emery left out key midfielder Marco Verratti against Troyes. Attacking midfielder Javier Pastore and Brazil center back Marquinhos – who is recovering from a left-thigh tear – are also absent.

However, Emery has included the 18-year-old Weah.

Like father, like son?

PSG will certainly hope so.

George Weah was also a striker and starred for PSG in the 1990s. Thanks to his eight goals, PSG reached the Champions League semifinals in 1995 and has not done so since.

He scored 55 goals in 138 games for PSG and became the first non-European to win the Golden Ball in 1995 before joining AC Milan, where he played for six seasons.

