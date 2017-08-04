Latest News

Levski Sofia appoint Italian Delio Rossi as coach

Rossi guided Lazio to a third-placed finish in Serie A in 2007 and Champions League football the following season. He also led the Rome side to the Italian Cup in 2009. The 57-year-old has coached a number of Italian clubs, including Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Bologna, Palermo and Genoa.

By: Reuters | Sofia | Published:August 4, 2017 10:15 pm
Levski Sofia have appointed former Lazio boss Delio Rossi as their head coach, the Bulgarian club said on Friday, without giving any details about the length or terms of the contract.

Rossi replaces Nikolay Mitov, who ended his spell in charge by mutual consent two weeks after Levski were knocked out by Croatia’s Hajduk Split in the Europa League’s second qualifying round.

The Blues, as Levski are known in the Balkan country, have strengthened their squad with 11 signings this summer, including ex-Manchester United winger Gabriel Obertan and former Wigan Athletic midfielder Jordi Gomez.

Levski finished third in the Bulgarian league last season.

