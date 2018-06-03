Let’s fill the stadiums: Sachin Tendulkar backs Sunil Chhetri’s plea to support Indian football team

Sachin Tendulkar came to the support of Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar came to the support of Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. (Source: PTI)

A day after Sunil Chhetri’s plea to Indians to support Indian football team and watch them play in stadiums went viral on social media, Sachin Tendulkar joined in the cause and urged everyone to fill the stadiums.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, Tendulkar encouraged fans to support the athletes, regardless of which sport they play, and said that it was really important that we stand behind them. He wrote, “C’mon India… Let’s fill in the stadiums and support our teams wherever and whenever they are playing” and tagged Indian football and their captain Chhetri in his tweet.

“I feel it is important to support and encourage our athletes, be it football, hockey, badminton, tennis, wrestling, cricket. It is really important that we stand behind them. Our athletes go through rigours training sessions to bring laurels to our nation. The dream is to represent the nation and it is India,” he said.

Wishing the footballers the best ahead of their Intercontinental Cup match against Kenya on Monday, Chhetri said, “Guys we must stand behind our athelets, support them because getting support from our welwishers is the best tonic any athlete can have. Let’s stand behind our team and support them. Come on, Team India. This is our time to show support to our atheltes. And to the athletes – all the best!”

C’mon India… Let’s fill in the stadiums and support our teams wherever and whenever they are playing. @chetrisunil11 @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/xoHsTXEkYp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 3 June 2018

Earlier, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also came out in support of Chhetri and India’s football team.

