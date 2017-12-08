Let fight between Lionel Messi and me continue in a good way, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d’Or. (Source: La tour Eiffel Twitter) Cristiano Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d’Or. (Source: La tour Eiffel Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been awarded the 2017 Ballon d’Or at the Eiffel Tower on Friday, said after the presentation ceremony that he hopes to play at a high level for few more years to come, hoping that the healthy competition between Lionel Messi and himself continues.

The Portugal captain is now level with rival Messi on five Ballon d’Ors after a successful season with Real Madrid, defending the Champions League title successfully as well as winning the La Liga.

After being presented with the award, Ronaldo said, “I hope to play at a high level for a few more years. Let’s have the fight (between Messi and him) continue in a good way. He will do his best for his club and his national team. And I will do my best for Real Madrid and my national team. So let’s see at the end of the day who is better and see who at the end of the year what collective awards we win and what the people voted.”

On winning the fifth Ballon d’Or, the 32-year old football star said, “Of course, I feel happy. It’s a big moment in my career. It’s something I hope to win every year. Thanks to my Real Madrid team-mates. And I want to thank the rest of the people who helped me reach this level.”

When asked what he wanted for Christmas, Ronaldo jokingly said, ‘Another baby’. “No it’s a joke, we’re going to enjoy the four of us – I want seven Gold Balls and seven children.”

