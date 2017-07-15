Leonardo Bonucci joins AC Milan after club agrees to deal with Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci has been one of the mainstays of Juventus for seven years. (Source: AP) Leonardo Bonucci has been one of the mainstays of Juventus for seven years. (Source: AP)

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has completed a move to AC Milan. The club released a statement on Friday stating that a a deal has been struck with Juventus to effect the transfer of Bonucci to Milan. According to AP, Bonucci arrived at Milan’s offices on Friday to sign the deal.

Milan will reportedly pay a 40 million euro ($45 million) transfer fee to Juventus to sign the defender. Bonucci will be on a a five-year contract worth up to 10 million euros ($11 million) per season, including bonuses. “AC Milan have reached an agreement with Juventus FC for the permanent transfer of Leonardo Bonucci, subject to medical completion,” said the club in a statement on their official website, “Should the player pass the medical examination in the next few days, he will join the Club penning a five-year contract.”

Bonucci is considered one of the top center backs in Italy and the world. He has been one of the mainstays of Juventus for seven years, helping the club to a record six straight Serie A titles and has played in two UEFA Champions League finals. He was one of the famous back three of Juventus alongwith Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini.

Milan are stepping up its bid to win a first Serie A title since 2011. They recently signed Andre Silva from Porto, Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg), Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal), Fabio Borini (Sunderland) and Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen).

