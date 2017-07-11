Leipzig, RB Salzburg unveil remarkably similar new jerseys

Both the clubs have revealed almost identical white jerseys with red stripes at the sides and red pixels around the shoulder area. (Source: File) Both the clubs have revealed almost identical white jerseys with red stripes at the sides and red pixels around the shoulder area. (Source: File)

After being cleared by UEFA to play in the Champions League following questions over a common owner, sister clubs Leipzig and RB Salzburg have brought out remarkably similar jerseys for the coming season.

Bundesliga side Leipzig was only cleared to play in Europe’s premier competition after club owner Red Bull distanced itself from Austrian side Salzburg. UEFA integrity rules prevented two clubs with the same owner from playing in the same competition.

However, both clubs have revealed almost identical white jerseys with red stripes at the sides and red pixels around the shoulder area. Both display the Red Bull logo prominently across the chest.

Both sides’ away jerseys are similar, too, with yellow on blue instead of red on white. The club badges also feature the red bulls and a football over the name of each respective club.

UEFA had said its club finance monitoring panel “deemed that no individual or legal entity had any more a decisive influence over more than one club.”

