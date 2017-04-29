Latest News
Leipzig draw paves way for Bayern Munich to win Bundesliga title at Wolfsburg

By: Reuters | Berlin | Published:April 29, 2017 9:28 pm
Bayern Munich have the chance to seal their record fifth consecutive Bundesliga title. (Source: File)

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have the chance to seal their record fifth consecutive Bundesliga crown later on Saturday after RB Leipzig could only muster a goalless draw against struggling 10-man Ingolstadt.

Promoted Leipzig are on 63 points while Bayern are on 70 and will have an unassailable 10-point lead with three matches left if they beat VfL Wolfsburg in the later game.

Leipzig were in control for the entire game, missing a bagful of chances, but they could not score, even when the visitors lost Alfredo Morales in the 86th minute for a second booking.

Borussia Dortmund are a further six points behind in third place after they also drew 0-0, against Cologne.

Hoffenheim, fourth on 55, play Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

