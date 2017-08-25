Only in Express
Leicester’s Harry Maguire can be future England captain, says Gareth Shakespeare

The 24-year-old, who joined Leicester from Hull City at the start of the season, is one of three uncapped players named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia next month.

Published:August 25, 2017
Harry Maguire (R) joined Leicester from Hull City at the start of the season.
Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has the potential to be a future England captain, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.

“For him, personally, it’s the recognition he deserves,” Shakespeare told reporters on Thursday. “We are all delighted for him and he can be pleased with his overall performance since he’s been here.

“His communication with the back four has got a lot better and he’s improving generally. He seems very level headed. I don’t see why he couldn’t be a future England captain.”

Leicester, who signed striker Leonardo Ulloa to a new two-year contract on Thursday, visit Manchester United on Saturday.

