Leicester City skipper Wes Morgan doubtful for West Brom trip

Craig Shakespeare confirmed that skipper Wes Morgan still remains doubtful for Leicester City's trip to West Brom.

By: Reuters | Updated: April 28, 2017 5:08 pm
Wes Morgan is likely to miss Leicester City’s match against West Brom due to a hamstring injury. (Source: File)

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan remains doubtful for Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday. Morgan returned from a month-long spell on the sidelines with a back injury in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid earlier this month but failed to complete 90 minutes due to a hamstring injury.

“It will be touch-and-go with Wes Morgan,” Shakespeare told a news conference. “If he joins in today, it’ll be a late shout for tomorrow.”

“I won’t put him at risk, but knowing his character, he’ll want to play.”

“He’ll be given every opportunity to prove his fitness. I expect him to be ready.”

Shakespeare, who replaced Claudio Ranieri in February for the rest of the season, steered Leicester six points away from the relegation threat with five victories in their last eight games.

Asked about his future at the King Power Stadium beyond this season, the 53-year-old said, “My future will take care of itself, but the most important thing is the club’s future.”

“I haven’t had any conversations about recruitment. We need to sit down at the end of the season. I’ll have my opinions. But that’s on the back-burner for now.”

First Published on: April 28, 2017 5:05 pm
  1. No Comments.

