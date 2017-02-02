Leicester City’s Leonardo Ulloa won’t strike after failing to leave

Leonardo Ulloa has started only one league game this season (Source: Reuters) Leonardo Ulloa has started only one league game this season (Source: Reuters)

Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa will remain “professional” despite failing to get a move from the Premier League champions in the January transfer window, he told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Argentine, who was not available for Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Burnley because of a thigh injury, handed in a transfer request but was frustrated that Leicester were not listening to offers for him from other clubs.

Ulloa, who featured in their run to the title last season, has started only one league game this term and took to Twitter on Monday to accuse manager Claudio Ranieri of betraying him, claiming he would never play for the club again.

With hardly any time to find a replacement, Leicester reportedly rejected three bids from relegation rivals Sunderland for Ulloa on Tuesday’s transfer deadline day.

Leicester, who are two points above the relegation zone, host sixth-placed Manchester United on Sunday.