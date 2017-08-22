Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy fit to face Sheffield United, says Craig Shakespeare

Leicester City travel to Manchester United in their next league match on Saturday. (Source: AP) Leicester City travel to Manchester United in their next league match on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has recovered from a foot injury and is fit to travel with the team to Sheffield United for their second round League Cup match on Tuesday, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.

Vardy was substituted in the closing stages of last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. Shakespeare said the 30-year-old trained on Monday and will feature against the Championship side.

“Jamie trained this morning okay,” Shakespeare told the club’s website on Monday (www.lcfc.com). “He was a bit sore yesterday, but he was okay to train today.

“He is okay and will be involved tomorrow. At what length, we will have to wait and see. I plan to make changes.” Shakespeare also said midfielder Nampalys Mendy, who sustained an ankle injury in March, could play at Bramall Lane.

Defenders Robert Huth (ankle) and Wes Morgan (back), midfielders Danny Drinkwater (thigh)and Vicente Iborra (groin) and forward Kelechi Iheanacho (toe) have been ruled out of Tuesday’s match as they recover from their respective injuries.

Leicester travel to Manchester United in their next league match on Saturday.

