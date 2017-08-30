Only in Express
  • Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater asks for transfer after Chelsea bids

Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater asks for transfer after Chelsea bids

Danny Drinkwater, who joined Leicester in 2012 from Manchester United, appeared in 35 games for Leicester in a total of 38 league matches during their title winning season in 2016. He has however not made a single appearance this season due to thigh injury.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 30, 2017 4:19 pm
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

After Premier League title holders Chelsea showed interest in him in the form of two bids, Danny Drinkwater has asked to leave the 2016 winners Leicester City. The 27-year old had signed a contract extension to 2021 last year with the English club.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been meaning to find a replacement for Nemanja Matic, who rejoined Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. Drinkwater, who joined Leicester in 2012 from United, appeared in 35 games for Leicester in a total of 38 league matches during their title winning season. His partnership with N’Golo Kante was crucial to help the club form its fairytale story to the top of the table.

Drinkwater, however, has not made a single appearance this season due to thigh injury.

While Leicester lost two out of three league games played this season, the defending champions started the season on a losing note but went on to win the next two games, scoring a total of six goals in comparison to 10 from the Red Devils.

Chelsea currently stand at the sixth position on the table with six points while Leicester stand at a lowly 15th position with just three points as the players have now gone on International breaks to play for their respective countries in World Cup qualifiers.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Zone A - Match 52
FT
Zone A - Match 52
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 53
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 54

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 