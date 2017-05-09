Leicester City’s Craig Shakespeare to decide future after season ends

Under Craig Shakespeare, Leicester City has lost just three times in 13 games. (Source: Reuters) Under Craig Shakespeare, Leicester City has lost just three times in 13 games. (Source: Reuters)

Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare will discuss his contract with the Premier League club after the season ends, the 53-year-old has said. Shakespeare has led Leicester from the relegation zone to ninth position since replacing Claudio Ranieri in February, and the club guaranteed their top flight status for next season with Saturday’s 3-0 win over Watford.

“I haven’t had any talks and I don’t expect to,” Shakespeare told British media.

“The contract states until the end of the season and I think I have stated many times we will sit down at the end of the season, which I am comfortable with,” he said.

“I don’t think you can take anything for granted in football. I have a contract as an assistant manager after the end of the season.”

Under Shakespeare, Leicester have lost just three times in 13 games and the manager said that everyone could “breathe easier” after avoiding the drop.

“When you say ‘Job done’, I’ve said all along of course we had to secure safety,” Shakespeare said.

“You are always aware of the pitfalls that can happen. I just think it’s nice for everyone at the football club now to breathe a bit easier.”

Leicester travel to fourth-placed Manchester City on Saturday before hosting second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday followed by Sunday’s final game of the season against Bournemouth.

