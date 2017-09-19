Leicester City vs Liverpool, League Cup 3rd round: When and where to watch, what time does it start in IST, live online streaming and TV coverage

Liverpool look to recover from poor performances last week. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool look to recover from poor performances last week. (Source: Reuters)

Leicester City vs Liverpool: Liverpool head to Leicester City in the League Cup third round on Tuesday in hope of recovering from the recent fall in the domestic and Champions League last week. After being mercilessly thrashed by Manchester City, the Reds drew against Burnley City and Sevilla in the European tournament. Leicester, who have not won in the last three league games, might not have their star striker Jamier Vardy for the club after he suffered a groin problem following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield. Adrien Silva remains sidelined after FIFA blocked his £22m transfer from Sporting Lisbon while Matty James (Achilles), Robert Huth (ankle) and Christian Fuchs (eye) are out. Meanwhile, the Anfield side’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to make his first start under Jurgen Klopp. The last time the two sides met, Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1. Here are the details of the match, when and where to watch, what time will it be played in IST.

When is the match between Leicester City and Liverpool?

The match between Leicester City and Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Where is the match between Leicester City and Liverpool?

Leicester City and Liverpool will be played at King Power Stadium in Leicester.

What time does Leicester City and Liverpool begin?

Leicester City and Liverpool will begin at 0015 hrs IST (12.15 AM IST).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast League Cup third round between Leicester City and Liverpool?

The match between Leicester City and Liverpool will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select.

How do I live stream between Leicester City and Liverpool?

It will be live streamed on Star Sports website.

