Leicester City reject Roma’s approach for Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez scored 30 goals last season for Leicester City. (Source: Reuters) Riyad Mahrez scored 30 goals last season for Leicester City. (Source: Reuters)

Leicester City have rejected AS Roma’s bid for Riyad Mahrez, the club manager Craig Shakespeare revealed. The Algerian has already expressed his desire to move away from the club that stunningly won the Premier League title in 2015/16 season.

“I think I was quoted as saying on the last press day that there had been no bids, but there was a bid from Roma,” Shakespeare said on Friday. “I was told after, so I’d like to put the record straight on that one. It was politely declined on the basis that it was a low offer. What that offer was, don’t ask me because I don’t know. I don’t get involved in that.”

Mahrez played a crucial role in Leicester’s race to the Premier League title in a dream season where the Foxes defied incredible odds of 5000/1 to win the title. He had publicly announced his desire to leave Leicester City after the end of the previous season following three seasons with the East Midlands club. He had joined Leicester from Le Havre and will garner a massive profit to the club once he leaves.

Media reports say Leicester are looking for 50 million pounds for the midfielder. Mahrez, 26, has also been heavily linked with last year’s Premier League runners-up Tottenham.

Mahrez scored for Leicester against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Wednesday night before they went on to win a penalty shootout to set up a meeting with Liverpool in Saturday evening’s final in Hong Kong.

