Leicester City miss deadline to register Adrien Silva by 14 seconds

FIFA on Wednesday rejected Leicester City’s attempts to rope in Adrien Silva, as the midfielder’s signing was completed by the Premier League club from Portuguese club Sporting 14 seconds late.

The two clubs had come to an agreement for Silva for 22 million pounds on the final day of August transfer window but failed to register the player’s contract details on FIFA’s transfer system in time.

Leicester released a statement saying that it is ‘working with Adrien and Sporting to overcome some issues relating to the player’s registration and exploring all options to find a resolution.’

According to a report by skysports, FIFA said, “We can confirm that FIFA has been contacted by The Football Association in connection with the registration of the player Adrien Silva and the club Leicester City. FIFA has replied accordingly providing reference to applicable regulations.”

Leicester officials are confident the papers were sent before the midnight deadline – a one-hour extension having been granted by FIFA for the international transfer.

Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho hoped that Silva would not have to wait till January to play for the 2016 Premier League champions. “I would like people to realise that FIFA has not ruled against the transfer, but against registration. The transfer is done, what is at stake is the registration and I hope you can enrol. Adrien was exemplary. Leicester needs the player a lot and I hope they find a solution,” he said.

