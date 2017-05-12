Leicester City may smash transfer record again, says Craig Shakespeare

Leicester spent over .71 million to buy Ahmed Musa, Islam Slimani and Nampalys Mendy. (Source: File) Leicester spent over .71 million to buy Ahmed Musa, Islam Slimani and Nampalys Mendy. (Source: File)

Leicester City might break their last summer’s transfer record to strengthen their squad as they are keen to improve next season, interim manager Craig Shakespeare said ahead of the Premier League club’s trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

Leicester spent over 55 million pounds ($70.71 million) to buy strikers Ahmed Musa, Islam Slimani and midfielder Nampalys Mendy after their title winning 2015-16 campaign and Shakespeare said that it could happen again.

“There could be (a new record). You look at the players out there, the Premier League is the place to play,” Shakespeare told reporters.

“It (the squad) doesn’t need major surgery, I think it will be minimal but I expect a few going and a few coming.

“It gets harder every year. You saw how many teams reinvested and fortunes spent on transfers. It still shows where the league table is now.”

Media reports have linked midfielder Riyad Mahrez to clubs across Europe but Shakespeare said he had no information about any deals.

“I am not aware of any gentleman’s agreement,” Shakespeare added.

“Obviously, as we get towards the end of the season, the club will talk to the players involved.

“He was the same Riyad today – smiling, enjoying training.

“As far as I’m concerned, until told otherwise, he is under long-term contract here and happy here.”

Leicester’s 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday moved them up to ninth in the table with three games left.

