Leicester City held by Bournemouth to end testing Premier League season

Leicester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth on Sunday to bring the curtain down on a testing campaign which they began as champions but ended up just happy to avoid relegation.

Leicester fell behind after a minute when Bournemouth’s Junior Stanislas smashed the ball home after Kasper Schmeichel had saved Lys Mousset’s shot with his legs.

Jamie Vardy drew the hosts level six minutes after the restart, nudging the ball over the line from an Islam Slimani knockdown.

After sacking manager Claudio Ranieri in February, with the club a point and a place above the relegation zone, Leicester ended the season strongly, finishing 12th, two points behind Bournemouth in ninth.

