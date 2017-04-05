Leicester City hand Sunderland 2-0 defeat, more trouble for David Moyes

Leicester City have now won six straight games in all competitions. (Source: Reuters) Leicester City have now won six straight games in all competitions. (Source: Reuters)

Sunderland manager David Moyes’ tough week got worse as his team lost 2-0 at resurgent champion Leicester to remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League on Tuesday.

Strikers Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy scored second-half goals for Leicester, which has won six straight games in all competitions under Craig Shakespeare since he replaced title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.

While Leicester has pulled clear of the bottom three and moved into the safety of mid-table, Sunderland looks destined for relegation after a fifth loss in its last six games – a run of matches when the team hasn’t scored. Moyes’ team is eight points adrift of safety with eight games left.

Footage was published by a British newspaper website this week, showing Moyes telling a female reporter that she might “get a “slap, even though you’re a woman” following an interview with the BBC after a game. There has been widespread condemnation of his remarks, although Sunderland said on Tuesday that the club “continues to fully support David in his role as manager.”

Moyes has apologized to the reporter. He could still be charged by the English Football Association, which will write to Moyes to ask for his observations on the incident.

Marc Albrighton played a key role in Leicester’s win after coming off the bench, with the winger crossing from the left for fellow substitute Slimani to head home in the 69th minute.

Sunderland struck the post through substitute Victor Anichebe and Leicester doubled its lead inside two minutes.

Albrighton was again the provider for the 78th-minute goal, finding Vardy before the England striker took a touch and fired in his seventh goal in his last nine games for club and country.

