Latest News

Leicester City growing in confidence, says Craig Shakespeare

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Islam Slimani inflicted a 20th league defeat of the season on bottom-placed Sunderland.

By: April | Published:April 5, 2017 2:04 pm
Craig Shakespeare, Craig Shakespeare Leicester City, Leicester City Craig Shakespeare, Craig Shakespeare matches, Leicester City vs Sunderland, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Leicester City, who are currently 10th in the league, visit seventh-placed Everton on Sunday. (Source: Everton)

Leicester City were not at their best against Sunderland in Tuesday’s Premier League match but manager Craig Shakespeare says it is a sign of the confidence coursing through the side that they were still capable of delivering a 2-0 win.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Islam Slimani inflicted a 20th league defeat of the season on bottom-placed Sunderland, while Leicester registered their fifth consecutive league win since Shakespeare stepped in after the departure of Claudio Ranieri.

“I thought in the first half the game had no rhythm to it, a lot of stop-starts, corners, free-kicks … but the most important thing is the win and the three points,” Shakespeare told reporters.

“It’s a sign of confidence in the team, but we know we have to play better than that.”

Shakespeare said substitutes Slimani and Marc Albrighton made a big impact.

“We knew that he was good in the air, Marc put in a great cross and ‘Slim’ has scored one or two of them this season,” he added.

Leicester, who are currently 10th in the league, visit seventh-placed Everton on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

1st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 5, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru