Leicester City face UEFA fine for staffer’s ‘improper conduct’

UEFA says it opened a disciplinary case against Leicester for the behavior of sports scientist Tom Joel.

By: AP | Nyon | Updated: April 13, 2017 10:27 pm
Leicester fans were involved in altercation with Madrid. (Source: AP)

Leicester faces a UEFA fine for “improper conduct” by a coaching staff member during its Champions League quarterfinal loss at Atletico Madrid.

UEFA says it opened a disciplinary case against Leicester for the behavior of sports scientist Tom Joel on Wednesday.

Atletico coaches complained to the referee when Joel crossed their technical area to hand an energy drink to a Leicester player. Joel was sent from the dugout to the stands.

UEFA says no date has been set for its disciplinary panel to judge the case.

Leicester lost the first-leg game 1-0 and hosts the return on Tuesday.

 

