Leicester City end winless streak with 1-0 win vs West Ham

Leicester City moved up one spot in the standings from 16th to 15th. (Source: Reuters) Leicester City moved up one spot in the standings from 16th to 15th. (Source: Reuters)

Leicester moved six points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday after the struggling champions beat West Ham 1-0 for their first English Premier League victory in four matches.

Club record signing Islam Slimani headed in the 20th-minute goal at King Power stadium.

Leicester moved up one spot in the standings from 16th to 15th.

Midtable West Ham lost its first league game after three consecutive victories.

Michail Antonio hit the bar for the Hammers who, despite dominating the second half, failed to find a way through.

With the recalled Riyad Mahrez taking up attention behind Slimani, wingers Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton were given extra space and it was Albrighton who played a key role in the game’s only goal.

A slick one-touch move saw Danny Drinkwater feed Albrighton on the right and his outstanding first-time delivery looped on to Slimani’s head and the forward gave West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph no chance from six yards (meters).

If the first half was played at breakneck speed, the second failed to live up to expectations as the Hammers tried to fight back.

But with defenses on top, neither side managed to maintain the excitement.

When the visitors did threaten, Andy Carroll headed wide with five minutes left.