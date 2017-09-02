Only in Express

Leicester City close to signing Adrien Silva from Sporting

Leicester says it is close to signing Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting, a day after Europe's summer transfer window closed in the Premier League. Leicester said Friday the transfer was subject to international clearance approval.

Silva is leaving a club that is playing in the Champions League this season to one that didn't qualify for European competition.
The transfer window closed on Thursday, with one of the last deals seeing Danny Drinkwater leave Leicester for Chelsea for 35 million pounds ($45 million). Silva is seen as a replacement for Drinkwater in central midfield.

Silva is leaving a club that is playing in the Champions League this season to one that didn’t qualify for European competition.

