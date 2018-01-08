Top News

Leeds United suffer shock FA Cup exit at Newport County

Newport County stunned former FA Cup winners Leeds United with a last-gasp 2-1 win in the third round to spark a joyous pitch invasion at their Rodney Parade ground on Sunday.

By: Reuters | Published: January 8, 2018
The Welsh club seemed to have earned themselves a replay as the clock ticked into the 90th minute but Shawn McCoulsky’s header sparked wild celebrations.

Leeds, sixth in the second tier Championship, went ahead through Gaetano Berardi’s ninth-minute strike and appeared to be heading through until Conor Shaughnessy’s own goal 15 minutes from fulltime.

After McCoulsky’s headed winner, Leeds’s day went from bad to worse as they had Samuel Saiz sent off in stoppage time.

It is the second season in succession Leeds have suffered a humiliating exit in the Cup after losing to minor league Sutton United in the fourth round last time.

