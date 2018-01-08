Top News

Leeds United accept six-game Samuel Saiz ban for spitting

Championship side Leeds United have accepted the FA’s six-match ban on their forward Samuel Saiz, who was shown a red card for spitting at an opponent during their 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Newport County on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard was sent off in stoppage-time for spitting at Newport midfielder Robbie Willmott.

“Leeds United and Samuel Saiz accept the charge from The FA regarding an incident in the final moments of Sunday’s Emirates FA Cup tie at Newport County AFC,” the club said on their website (www.leedsunited.com) on Monday.

“Samuel’s behaviour was unacceptable and the player will now be subject to an internal disciplinary hearing on top of serving a six-game ban.” Saiz apologised for his conduct.

“I accept the punishment handed to me by The FA,” he said. “My actions are inexcusable, I give my word to all those connected to Leeds United Football Club that I will learn from this situation and never repeat it.

