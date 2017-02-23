Lee Westwood urges Burnley to forget FA Cup exit, focus on league

Burnley’s eight-match unbeaten run at Turf Moor came to an unexpected end against the Imps. (Source: Reuters) Burnley’s eight-match unbeaten run at Turf Moor came to an unexpected end against the Imps. (Source: Reuters)

Burnley midfielder Lee Westwood has urged his team mates not to let last weekend’s fifth-round FA Cup exit at the hands of non-league Lincoln City derail their promising Premier League campaign.

Burnley’s eight-match unbeaten run at Turf Moor came to an unexpected end against the Imps but with four successive away games on the horizon, Westwood saw no reason to dwell on the upset.

“The gaffer (manager) won’t let that happen to us. We had a little talk on Monday and it was ‘concentrate fully on the Premier League’,” he told the club’s website.

“That was always the aim for this club, to stay in the Premier League, and we have put ourselves in a great position… We want to be pushing up and looking above, rather than at what’s below us.”

Burnley, who are 12th in the table, 10 points above the bottom three with 13 games remaining, will look for their first away league win of the season when they travel to relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday.

“The aim for this club is to stay in the Premier League. That’s the main aim. We haven’t won away but I’m sure one is going to come,” Westwood added.